Renaissance Technologies LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in MBIA Inc. (NYSE:MBI)

Renaissance Technologies LLC reduced its position in MBIA Inc. (NYSE:MBI) by 21.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 99,674 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 27,800 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.18% of MBIA worth $1,096,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Diametric Capital LP purchased a new stake in MBIA in the 1st quarter worth approximately $625,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of MBIA by 455.5% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 461,796 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,442,000 after buying an additional 378,667 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MBIA during the 2nd quarter valued at $527,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of MBIA by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC now owns 102,427 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,127,000 after buying an additional 827 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of MBIA by 26.2% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 44,265 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $426,000 after buying an additional 9,200 shares during the period. 68.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE MBI opened at $13.26 on Friday. MBIA Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.96 and a 52-week high of $16.41. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $12.53 and a 200-day moving average of $11.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $721.42 million, a PE ratio of -1.76 and a beta of 1.00.

MBIA (NYSE:MBI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The insurance provider reported ($1.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by ($1.11). MBIA had a negative net margin of 140.00% and a negative return on equity of 156.01%.

MBIA, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial guarantee insurance, related reinsurance, advisory and portfolio services, and asset management advisory services. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. Public Finance Insurance; Corporate; and International and Structured Finance Insurance.

