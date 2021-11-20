Renaissance Technologies LLC Invests $1.12 Million in Marker Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRKR)

Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marker Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRKR) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 399,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,116,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MRKR. AR Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Marker Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $781,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Marker Therapeutics by 988.4% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 221,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,000 after purchasing an additional 201,241 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Marker Therapeutics by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,691,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,510,000 after purchasing an additional 142,225 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marker Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $383,000. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Marker Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $231,000. Institutional investors own 32.67% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MRKR opened at $1.30 on Friday. Marker Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.25 and a 1 year high of $3.77. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $108.00 million, a PE ratio of -2.10 and a beta of 1.15.

Marker Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRKR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.01. Equities analysts anticipate that Marker Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Marker Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 14th.

Marker Therapeutics Company Profile

Marker Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of novel cell-based immunotherapies and peptide-based vaccines for the treatment of hematological malignancies and solid tumor indications. The company was founded on October 22, 1991 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

