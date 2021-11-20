Renaissance Technologies LLC Has $998,000 Stock Holdings in Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ARCT)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lessened its stake in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ARCT) by 79.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 113,300 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.11% of Arcturus Therapeutics worth $998,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Arcturus Therapeutics by 10.2% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,970 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 553 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Arcturus Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Arcturus Therapeutics by 123.7% during the second quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 6,229 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 3,444 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Arcturus Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $283,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Arcturus Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $356,000. Institutional investors own 82.95% of the company’s stock.

In other Arcturus Therapeutics news, COO Pad Chivukula sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.36, for a total transaction of $443,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders have sold 30,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,446,300 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 12.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ARCT. Zacks Investment Research cut Arcturus Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Arcturus Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Arcturus Therapeutics from $118.00 to $114.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Robert W. Baird cut Arcturus Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Raymond James cut Arcturus Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.50.

Arcturus Therapeutics stock opened at $36.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 6.19 and a quick ratio of 6.19. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $44.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.25. Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $24.87 and a 52-week high of $129.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $960.86 million, a P/E ratio of -4.85 and a beta of 2.66.

Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.40) by ($0.65). Arcturus Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 55.78% and a negative net margin of 2,227.82%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.92) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. will post -8.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Arcturus Therapeutics

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings, Inc is a clinical-stage mRNA medicines and vaccines company, which focuses on the development of infectious disease vaccines and significant opportunities within liver and respiratory rare diseases. Its products include LUNAR-COV19, LUNAR-FLU, LUNAR-OTC, and LUNAR-CF. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

