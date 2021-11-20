Renaissance Technologies LLC Has $1.06 Million Position in RYB Education, Inc. (NYSE:RYB)

Renaissance Technologies LLC reduced its stake in shares of RYB Education, Inc. (NYSE:RYB) by 20.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 243,914 shares of the company’s stock after selling 64,000 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in RYB Education were worth $1,063,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in RYB Education by 41.4% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 23,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 6,993 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of RYB Education during the first quarter worth $49,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of RYB Education during the first quarter worth $49,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of RYB Education by 229.1% during the second quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 12,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 22,910 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of RYB Education during the first quarter worth $104,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RYB stock opened at $2.41 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.73 and its 200-day moving average is $3.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.48 million, a PE ratio of 10.95 and a beta of 0.85. RYB Education, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.21 and a 52 week high of $5.91.

RYB Education (NYSE:RYB) last announced its earnings results on Friday, September 17th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $53.40 million for the quarter. RYB Education had a return on equity of 13.82% and a net margin of 3.86%.

RYB Education Company Profile

RYB Education, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of kindergarten and play-and-learn center services through its subsidiaries. The firm also licenses its separately developed courses and sell educational products. It operates through the following segments: PRC Kindergartens; PRC Play-and-Learn Centers; Singapore Kindergartens, Student Care Centers and Others; and Others.

