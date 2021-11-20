Renaissance Technologies LLC Decreases Position in United Insurance Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:UIHC)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lessened its holdings in shares of United Insurance Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:UIHC) by 17.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 203,228 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 44,398 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in United Insurance were worth $1,158,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of United Insurance by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,628,309 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $9,282,000 after purchasing an additional 24,297 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in United Insurance by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 360,671 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,055,000 after acquiring an additional 16,930 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in United Insurance by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 97,322 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $702,000 after acquiring an additional 2,004 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in United Insurance in the 2nd quarter worth $110,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in United Insurance by 423.4% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,284 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 9,128 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.39% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on UIHC. Raymond James downgraded United Insurance from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised United Insurance from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company restated a “sell” rating and set a $4.50 target price on shares of United Insurance in a research report on Thursday, August 5th.

NASDAQ:UIHC opened at $4.61 on Friday. United Insurance Holdings Corp. has a 52 week low of $2.76 and a 52 week high of $8.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $199.18 million, a PE ratio of -2.22 and a beta of 0.73. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $3.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.69.

United Insurance (NASDAQ:UIHC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The insurance provider reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.11. United Insurance had a negative net margin of 12.41% and a negative return on equity of 30.45%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($1.95) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that United Insurance Holdings Corp. will post -1.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 29th. Investors of record on Monday, November 22nd will be paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 19th. United Insurance’s dividend payout ratio is presently -11.54%.

In other United Insurance news, Director Kent G. Whittemore bought 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.94 per share, with a total value of $44,100.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Brooke Shirazi bought 69,554 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.17 per share, for a total transaction of $220,486.18. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 207,852 shares of company stock worth $700,035 over the last ninety days. 53.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

United Insurance

United Insurance Holdings Corp. engages in the residential personal and commercial property and casualty insurance business. It offers insurance relating to homeowners, landlord and seasonal, condominium, flood, renters, and commercial residential. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in St.

