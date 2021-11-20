Renaissance Technologies LLC Cuts Stake in Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. (NYSE:IVR)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lowered its position in shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. (NYSE:IVR) by 72.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 264,789 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 700,028 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.09% of Invesco Mortgage Capital worth $1,033,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IVR. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital by 2,017.3% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 317,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,239,000 after purchasing an additional 302,600 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital by 23.8% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,992,604 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,771,000 after purchasing an additional 382,631 shares during the period. Natixis acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital during the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital by 25.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,632,977 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $115,569,000 after purchasing an additional 6,094,822 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital during the 2nd quarter worth $45,000. Institutional investors own 54.57% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday.

Shares of NYSE IVR opened at $3.14 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $978.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.52 and a beta of 1.29. Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.96 and a 52 week high of $4.60. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.38.

Invesco Mortgage Capital (NYSE:IVR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.01. Invesco Mortgage Capital had a net margin of 60.02% and a return on equity of 15.62%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.06 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 12th were issued a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 8th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.46%. Invesco Mortgage Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 109.09%.

About Invesco Mortgage Capital

Invesco Mortgage Capital, Inc is a holding company, which engages in investing, financing and managing residential and commercial mortgage-backed securities and mortgage loans. The firm primarily invests in the following: residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS), non-agency RMBS, non-agency CMBS, credit risk transfer securities that are unsecured obligations issued by government-sponsored enterprises, residential and commercial mortgage loans, and other real estate-related financing arrangements.

