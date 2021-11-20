Rekor Systems (NASDAQ:REKR) Price Target Cut to $11.00

Rekor Systems (NASDAQ:REKR) had its target price trimmed by Lake Street Capital from $17.00 to $11.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

REKR has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rekor Systems from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Northland Securities reiterated a buy rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Rekor Systems in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of Rekor Systems from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday.

Shares of NASDAQ REKR opened at $7.27 on Tuesday. Rekor Systems has a 1 year low of $4.02 and a 1 year high of $25.38. The company’s 50-day moving average is $11.34 and its 200 day moving average is $10.52.

Rekor Systems (NASDAQ:REKR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.11). Rekor Systems had a negative net margin of 148.37% and a negative return on equity of 32.22%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.26) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Rekor Systems will post -0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Matthew Anthony Hill sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.04, for a total value of $1,808,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Rodney Hillman sold 5,747 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $57,470.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 87,000 shares of company stock worth $617,930. Corporate insiders own 23.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Rekor Systems in the second quarter worth $25,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of Rekor Systems by 50.0% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Rekor Systems by 29.2% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 937 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Rekor Systems during the third quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Rekor Systems during the second quarter valued at $71,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.04% of the company’s stock.

Rekor Systems, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of real-time roadway, customer, and public safety intelligence solutions through its subsidiaries. It specializes in intelligent roadway systems developed to take advantage of recent developments in artificial intelligence. The company was founded by James K.

