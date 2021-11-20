Rekor Systems (NASDAQ:REKR) Given New $12.00 Price Target at B. Riley

Rekor Systems (NASDAQ:REKR) had its target price trimmed by B. Riley from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Northland Securities restated a buy rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Rekor Systems in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rekor Systems from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Lake Street Capital reduced their price target on shares of Rekor Systems from $25.00 to $17.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th.

NASDAQ REKR opened at $7.27 on Tuesday. Rekor Systems has a 1 year low of $4.02 and a 1 year high of $25.38. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $11.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.52.

Rekor Systems (NASDAQ:REKR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.11). Rekor Systems had a negative return on equity of 32.22% and a negative net margin of 148.37%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.26) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Rekor Systems will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Rekor Systems news, Director Glenn S. Goord bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.03 per share, for a total transaction of $70,300.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Matthew Anthony Hill sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.04, for a total transaction of $1,808,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have acquired 87,000 shares of company stock valued at $617,930 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 23.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in REKR. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Rekor Systems in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Rekor Systems by 50.0% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Rekor Systems by 29.2% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 937 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Rekor Systems in the third quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Rekor Systems in the second quarter valued at approximately $71,000. 48.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rekor Systems, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of real-time roadway, customer, and public safety intelligence solutions through its subsidiaries. It specializes in intelligent roadway systems developed to take advantage of recent developments in artificial intelligence. The company was founded by James K.

