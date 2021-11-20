Regulus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RGLS) Cut to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Regulus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RGLS) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Regulus Therapeutics Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering and developing drugs that target microRNAs, called microRNA therapeutics. The Company’s products aim to treat or prevent hepatitis C infections, cardiovascular disease, fibrosis, oncology, immuno-inflammatory diseases, and metabolic diseases. Regulus Therapeutics Inc. is based in La Jolla, California. “

RGLS has been the subject of a number of other reports. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating on shares of Regulus Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Regulus Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. They set an overweight rating and a $2.00 price objective for the company.

RGLS opened at $0.38 on Wednesday. Regulus Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $0.37 and a fifty-two week high of $2.32. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.76. The company has a market capitalization of $32.82 million, a P/E ratio of -1.30 and a beta of 1.98.

Regulus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RGLS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.02). During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.04) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Regulus Therapeutics will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RGLS. Lido Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Regulus Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $47,000. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Regulus Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $61,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Regulus Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $64,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Regulus Therapeutics by 300.0% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 80,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 60,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of Regulus Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $144,000. 26.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Regulus Therapeutics

Regulus Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and development of drugs targeting microRNAs. Its two lead product candidates, RG-012 and RGLS4326, are in clinical development. RG-012 is an anti-miR targeting miR-21 in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of Alport syndrome, a life-threatening kidney disease.

