Regional Management Corp. (NYSE:RM) EVP Sells $524,898.66 in Stock

Regional Management Corp. (NYSE:RM) EVP Brian J. Fisher sold 8,646 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.71, for a total value of $524,898.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Brian J. Fisher also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, September 3rd, Brian J. Fisher sold 3,000 shares of Regional Management stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.41, for a total value of $172,230.00.

Shares of RM stock opened at $61.44 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $58.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.36. The company has a current ratio of 34.12, a quick ratio of 34.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.49. Regional Management Corp. has a 12 month low of $26.31 and a 12 month high of $64.07. The company has a market capitalization of $608.99 million, a P/E ratio of 8.12 and a beta of 1.34.

Regional Management (NYSE:RM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The credit services provider reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.55. Regional Management had a return on equity of 29.58% and a net margin of 20.25%. The company had revenue of $111.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.32 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.01 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Regional Management Corp. will post 7.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 23rd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. Regional Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.21%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RM. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Regional Management in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Regional Management in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Regional Management in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Regional Management by 132.7% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 910 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 519 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Regional Management in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $55,000. 80.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently weighed in on RM shares. JMP Securities downgraded Regional Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Regional Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th.

About Regional Management

Regional Management Corp. engages in the provision of consumer financial services. The firm’s products include small, large, and retail installment loans. It also offers optional payment and collateral protection insurance products. The company was founded by Richard A. Godley and C. Glynn Quattlebaum on March 25, 1987 and is headquartered in Greer, SC.

