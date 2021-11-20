Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the seventeen analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $71.08.

Several equities research analysts have commented on RDFN shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Redfin from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Truist Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Redfin from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 8th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Redfin from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of Redfin from $85.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their price target on Redfin from $63.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 9th.

Shares of NASDAQ:RDFN opened at $44.17 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $49.89 and its 200 day moving average is $54.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.82, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 3.11. The company has a market capitalization of $4.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -58.89 and a beta of 1.72. Redfin has a fifty-two week low of $42.04 and a fifty-two week high of $98.44.

Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $540.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $535.11 million. Redfin had a negative return on equity of 17.39% and a negative net margin of 4.50%. Redfin’s quarterly revenue was up 128.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.30 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Redfin will post -1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Redfin news, Director James Slavet sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.43, for a total transaction of $100,860.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Adam Wiener sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $250,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 309,891 shares in the company, valued at $15,494,550. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 96,000 shares of company stock worth $4,713,813. 6.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Focused Wealth Management Inc grew its position in Redfin by 16.4% during the second quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 1,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in shares of Redfin by 6.2% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 4,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Redfin by 1.0% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 25,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,278,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Redfin by 8.1% during the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 4,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of Redfin by 5.5% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 6,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $428,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.07% of the company’s stock.

Redfin Company Profile

Redfin Corp. provides real estate brokerage services. The firm engages in buying and selling homes. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate Services and Properties. The Real Estate Services segment consists of revenue transactions. The Properties segment consists of home purchase costs, capitalized improvements, selling expenses and home maintenance expenses.

