Recruit Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:RCRUY) Short Interest Up 48.9% in October

Recruit Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:RCRUY) saw a significant increase in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 47,800 shares, an increase of 48.9% from the October 14th total of 32,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 447,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of RCRUY stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $13.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 142,845 shares, compared to its average volume of 308,779. The business has a fifty day moving average of $12.92 and a 200-day moving average of $11.25. Recruit has a twelve month low of $7.51 and a twelve month high of $14.39.

About Recruit

Recruit Holdings Co, Ltd. engages in the provision of integrated human resource services. It operates through the following business segments: Human Resources (HR) Technology, Media and Solutions, and Staffing. The HR Technology segment offers platforms for job searching such as Indeed and Glassdoor.

