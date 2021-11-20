Reckitt Benckiser Group (OTCMKTS:RBGLY) Stock Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $16.82

Shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group plc (OTCMKTS:RBGLY) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $16.82 and traded as low as $16.73. Reckitt Benckiser Group shares last traded at $16.74, with a volume of 555,778 shares traded.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on RBGLY shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Reckitt Benckiser Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Reckitt Benckiser Group from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Reckitt Benckiser Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4,009.50.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

Reckitt Benckiser Group Plc engages in the manufacture and trade of health, hygiene and home products. It operates through Health and Hygiene Home segments. The Health segment focuses on infant and child nutrition; health relief; health hygiene; and vitamins, minerals and supplements. The Hygiene Home segment focuses on the household sector.

