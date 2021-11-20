Real Matters (TSE:REAL) Price Target Cut to C$18.00

Real Matters (TSE:REAL) had its price target cut by research analysts at Raymond James from C$25.00 to C$18.00 in a report released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price target indicates a potential upside of 118.45% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. National Bank Financial downgraded Real Matters from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from C$35.00 to C$15.50 in a research note on Friday, July 30th. National Bankshares reduced their price objective on Real Matters from C$15.50 to C$12.00 in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Real Matters from C$14.00 to C$17.00 in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Cormark set a C$15.40 target price on Real Matters in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, TD Securities cut Real Matters from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from C$22.00 to C$15.00 in a report on Friday, July 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Real Matters currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$13.93.

REAL stock opened at C$8.24 on Thursday. Real Matters has a twelve month low of C$7.65 and a twelve month high of C$25.49. The company has a quick ratio of 3.66, a current ratio of 3.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.20. The stock has a market cap of C$657.11 million and a P/E ratio of 15.61. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$10.12 and its 200-day moving average price is C$13.66.

Real Matters Inc provides technology and network management solutions to mortgage lending and insurance industries in Canada and the United States. It offers residential mortgage appraisals for purchase, refinance, and home equity transactions under the Solidifi brand to the mortgage lending industry; and insurance inspection services to property and casualty insurers under the iv3 brand.

