Real Matters Inc. (TSE:REA) to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.05 Per Share, Raymond James Forecasts

Real Matters Inc. (TSE:REA) – Analysts at Raymond James issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Real Matters in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, November 17th. Raymond James analyst S. Li anticipates that the company will earn $0.05 per share for the quarter. Raymond James also issued estimates for Real Matters’ Q2 2022 earnings at $0.09 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.11 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.15 EPS.

Separately, National Bank Financial lowered shares of Real Matters from an “outperfrom under weight” rating to a “sector perform under weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th.

