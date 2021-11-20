RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RMAX) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.63 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RMAX) will report $0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for RE/MAX’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.61 to $0.67. RE/MAX posted earnings per share of $0.64 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 1.6%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, November 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that RE/MAX will report full-year earnings of $2.32 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.28 to $2.36. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $2.61 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.54 to $2.71. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for RE/MAX.

RMAX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley cut shares of RE/MAX from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $40.00 to $33.50 in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of RE/MAX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, RE/MAX has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.90.

NYSE RMAX traded down $0.24 on Friday, reaching $30.67. 59,931 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 102,820. RE/MAX has a 12 month low of $29.54 and a 12 month high of $43.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 2.16. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.24. The stock has a market cap of $579.39 million, a PE ratio of 51.98 and a beta of 1.46.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 16th. RE/MAX’s payout ratio is currently 155.93%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of RE/MAX by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,822 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $337,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of RE/MAX by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 19,495 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $608,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. grew its stake in shares of RE/MAX by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 8,356 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $279,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in shares of RE/MAX by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 13,079 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $435,000 after acquiring an additional 507 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of RE/MAX by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 4,169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 549 shares during the period. 89.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RE/MAX Company Profile

RE/MAX Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of real estate franchise services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate, Mortgage, Marketing Funds, and Other. The Real Estate segment inlcude operations of the company’s owned and independent global franchising operations under the RE/MAX brand name and technology and data subscription revenue.

