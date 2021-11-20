Randstad (OTCMKTS:RANJF) Short Interest Down 24.6% in October

Randstad (OTCMKTS:RANJF) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 752,800 shares, a drop of 24.6% from the October 14th total of 998,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3,764.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:RANJF remained flat at $$68.97 during mid-day trading on Friday. Randstad has a 52 week low of $67.18 and a 52 week high of $68.97. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $67.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.88.

About Randstad

Randstad NV engages in the provision of solutions in the fields of flexible work and human resources services. It operates through the following segments: Staffing, Professionals, and Executive Search. The Staffing segment recruits candidates for manufacturing, logistics and administrative jobs. Its service portfolio includes Inhouse, Recruitment Process Outsourcing (RPO), Managed Services Programs (MSP), Payrolling, Outsourcing, and Outplacement.

