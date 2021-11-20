Randstad (OTCMKTS:RANJF) Short Interest Down 24.6% in October

Randstad (OTCMKTS:RANJF) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 752,800 shares, a drop of 24.6% from the October 14th total of 998,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3,764.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:RANJF remained flat at $$68.97 during mid-day trading on Friday. Randstad has a 52 week low of $67.18 and a 52 week high of $68.97. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $67.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.88.
About Randstad
