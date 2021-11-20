Radware (NASDAQ:RDWR) Issues Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

Radware (NASDAQ:RDWR) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.210-$0.220 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.210. The company issued revenue guidance of $74 million-$76 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $73.42 million.Radware also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $0.800-$0.810 EPS.

RDWR stock traded down $0.93 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $30.21. 236,303 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 306,373. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of 88.85, a P/E/G ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.87. Radware has a 52 week low of $24.85 and a 52 week high of $39.78. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $34.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.86.

Get Radware alerts:

Radware (NASDAQ:RDWR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $73.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.85 million. Radware had a return on equity of 5.76% and a net margin of 5.81%. Radware’s quarterly revenue was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.10 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Radware will post 0.46 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have commented on RDWR. Oppenheimer downgraded Radware from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Radware in a report on Sunday, November 7th. Colliers Securities raised Radware from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Radware from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Radware from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Radware has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $37.80.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in Radware during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $71,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Radware by 50.1% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,461 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $285,000 after buying an additional 2,823 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Radware by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 27,367 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $923,000 after buying an additional 514 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Radware by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,657 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $359,000 after buying an additional 607 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Radware by 17.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 98,507 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,321,000 after buying an additional 14,337 shares during the period. 80.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Radware Company Profile

Radware Ltd. engages in the provision of application delivery and cyber security solutions for virtual, cloud, and software defined data centers. Its products include application and network security, and application delivery. The application and network security offers real-time network and application attack mitigation solution that protects the application infrastructure against network and application downtime, application vulnerability exploitation, malware spread, information theft, web service attacks, and web defacement.

Recommended Story: What is the FTSE 100 index?

Receive News & Ratings for Radware Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Radware and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.