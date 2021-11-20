Radius Health (NASDAQ:RDUS) vs. Capstone Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:CAPS) Financial Review

Radius Health (NASDAQ:RDUS) and Capstone Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:CAPS) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, dividends, valuation, institutional ownership and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Radius Health and Capstone Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Radius Health -33.37% N/A -39.18% Capstone Therapeutics N/A N/A N/A

2.6% of Capstone Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. 1.7% of Radius Health shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 42.8% of Capstone Therapeutics shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

Radius Health has a beta of 1.22, indicating that its stock price is 22% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Capstone Therapeutics has a beta of 146.99, indicating that its stock price is 14,599% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Radius Health and Capstone Therapeutics, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Radius Health 0 3 1 0 2.25 Capstone Therapeutics 0 0 0 0 N/A

Radius Health currently has a consensus target price of $26.80, suggesting a potential upside of 54.65%. Given Radius Health’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Radius Health is more favorable than Capstone Therapeutics.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Radius Health and Capstone Therapeutics’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Radius Health $238.65 million 3.44 -$109.21 million ($1.62) -10.70 Capstone Therapeutics $2.00 million 0.68 -$380,000.00 N/A N/A

Capstone Therapeutics has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Radius Health.

Summary

Capstone Therapeutics beats Radius Health on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Radius Health

Radius Health, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in developing and commercializing endocrine therapeutics in the areas of osteoporosis and oncology. The company’s lead product, Abaloparatide-SC, reduces fracture risk in postmenopausal women with osteoporosis. Its pipeline also includes abaloparatide transdermal patch for potential use in osteoporosis; and RAD1901 for potential use in hormone-driven, or hormone-resistant, metastatic breast cancer, and vasomotor symptoms in postmenopausal women. The company was founded by John Katzenellenbogen, Stavros C. Manolagas, Michael Rosenblatt, and John T. Potts on October 3, 2003 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

About Capstone Therapeutics

Capstone Therapeutics Corp. is a biotechnology company. It develops a pipeline of novel therapeutic peptides and other molecules aimed at helping patients with under-served medical conditions. The company was founded in July 1987 and is headquartered in Alsip, IL.

