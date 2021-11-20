RADA Electronic Industries Ltd. (NASDAQ:RADA) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

RADA Electronic Industries Ltd. (NASDAQ:RADA) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 698,600 shares, a drop of 21.3% from the October 14th total of 887,300 shares. Currently, 1.5% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 312,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.2 days.
Shares of RADA opened at $10.18 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.41. RADA Electronic Industries has a twelve month low of $7.08 and a twelve month high of $14.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $501.43 million, a P/E ratio of 22.13 and a beta of 0.95.
RADA Electronic Industries (NASDAQ:RADA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The aerospace company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. RADA Electronic Industries had a net margin of 21.05% and a return on equity of 18.38%. The firm had revenue of $32.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.00 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.05 EPS. On average, analysts predict that RADA Electronic Industries will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of RADA Electronic Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, RADA Electronic Industries has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.00.
RADA Electronic Industries Company Profile
Rada Electronic Industries Ltd. Operates as a defense technology company. It develops, manufactures and sells defense electronics, including avionics solutions (including avionics for unmanned aerial vehicles and airborne inertial navigation systems), airborne data/video recording and management systems and tactical land-based radars for defense forces and for border protection systems.
