RADA Electronic Industries Ltd. (NASDAQ:RADA) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

RADA Electronic Industries Ltd. (NASDAQ:RADA) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 698,600 shares, a drop of 21.3% from the October 14th total of 887,300 shares. Currently, 1.5% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 312,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.2 days.

Shares of RADA opened at $10.18 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.41. RADA Electronic Industries has a twelve month low of $7.08 and a twelve month high of $14.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $501.43 million, a P/E ratio of 22.13 and a beta of 0.95.

Get RADA Electronic Industries alerts:

RADA Electronic Industries (NASDAQ:RADA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The aerospace company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. RADA Electronic Industries had a net margin of 21.05% and a return on equity of 18.38%. The firm had revenue of $32.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.00 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.05 EPS. On average, analysts predict that RADA Electronic Industries will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of RADA Electronic Industries by 51.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 137,022 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,458,000 after acquiring an additional 46,784 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its stake in shares of RADA Electronic Industries by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 2,077,729 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $22,107,000 after acquiring an additional 126,216 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of RADA Electronic Industries by 831.9% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 63,350 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $674,000 after acquiring an additional 56,552 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of RADA Electronic Industries by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,004,535 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $31,968,000 after acquiring an additional 361,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd increased its stake in shares of RADA Electronic Industries by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 1,089,522 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $11,593,000 after acquiring an additional 53,966 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.28% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of RADA Electronic Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, RADA Electronic Industries has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.00.

RADA Electronic Industries Company Profile

Rada Electronic Industries Ltd. Operates as a defense technology company. It develops, manufactures and sells defense electronics, including avionics solutions (including avionics for unmanned aerial vehicles and airborne inertial navigation systems), airborne data/video recording and management systems and tactical land-based radars for defense forces and for border protection systems.

Further Reading: Do Tariffs Work?



Receive News & Ratings for RADA Electronic Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RADA Electronic Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.