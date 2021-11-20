Quotient Technology Inc. (NYSE:QUOT) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.01 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Quotient Technology Inc. (NYSE:QUOT) will report $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Quotient Technology’s earnings. Quotient Technology posted earnings of ($0.28) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 103.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Quotient Technology will report full year earnings of ($0.41) per share for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($0.13) per share. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Quotient Technology.

Quotient Technology (NYSE:QUOT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.01. Quotient Technology had a negative return on equity of 26.22% and a negative net margin of 12.32%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.05) EPS.

A number of research firms have weighed in on QUOT. TheStreet lowered Quotient Technology from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Quotient Technology from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Craig Hallum cut their price target on Quotient Technology from $18.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Quotient Technology from $8.50 to $5.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price target on Quotient Technology from $15.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Quotient Technology presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.40.

QUOT stock traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $7.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,348,984 shares, compared to its average volume of 970,381. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a current ratio of 2.63. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.35. Quotient Technology has a 1 year low of $5.09 and a 1 year high of $17.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $688.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.57 and a beta of 0.97.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Quotient Technology by 9.1% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 297,381 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,731,000 after purchasing an additional 24,783 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its holdings in Quotient Technology by 204.5% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,203,200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,003,000 after acquiring an additional 808,100 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its holdings in Quotient Technology by 115.5% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 1,028,601 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,986,000 after acquiring an additional 551,349 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Quotient Technology by 26.9% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,662,439 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,495,000 after acquiring an additional 565,052 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mcmorgan & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in Quotient Technology by 75.2% in the third quarter. Mcmorgan & Co. LLC now owns 150,808 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $878,000 after acquiring an additional 64,745 shares in the last quarter. 82.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Quotient Technology Company Profile

Quotient Technology, Inc engages in the operation of a digital marketing platform that connects brands and retailers with consumers through web, mobile, and social channels. It offers digital printable coupons, digital paperless coupons, coupon codes and other promotions. The company was founded by Steven R.

