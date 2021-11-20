Questor Technology (CVE:QST) Price Target Raised to C$2.10 at Canaccord Genuity

Questor Technology (CVE:QST) had its target price lifted by Canaccord Genuity from C$1.90 to C$2.10 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on QST. Raymond James set a C$1.50 price objective on Questor Technology and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. ATB Capital raised their price objective on Questor Technology from C$1.75 to C$2.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Acumen Capital reduced their price objective on Questor Technology from C$2.75 to C$2.15 in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th.

Shares of CVE:QST opened at C$1.92 on Tuesday. Questor Technology has a 52-week low of C$1.16 and a 52-week high of C$3.64. The firm has a market capitalization of C$52.56 million and a P/E ratio of -14.55. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$1.56 and a 200-day moving average price of C$1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 10.79 and a current ratio of 12.29.

Questor Technology Inc, an environmental clean technology company, designs, manufactures, and services waste gas combustion systems in Canada and the United States. The company sells, rents, and services waste gas incineration systems. It offers its solutions for various oil and gas projects, as well as for landfill biogas, syngas, waste engine exhaust, geothermal and solar, and cement plant waste heat.

