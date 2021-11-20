Quantum (NASDAQ:QMCO) Releases Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Quantum (NASDAQ:QMCO) updated its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $-0.020-$0.020 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.060. The company issued revenue guidance of $99 million-$109 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $104.39 million.Quantum also updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Quantum from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Saturday, November 6th.

Shares of Quantum stock traded down $0.07 on Friday, reaching $6.07. The stock had a trading volume of 210,173 shares, compared to its average volume of 389,353. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.49. Quantum has a fifty-two week low of $4.96 and a fifty-two week high of $9.47. The stock has a market cap of $359.84 million, a P/E ratio of -9.34 and a beta of 2.22.

Quantum (NASDAQ:QMCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.01). During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.11) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Quantum will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CAO Lewis W. Moorehead sold 7,542 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.97, for a total transaction of $45,025.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James J. Lerner sold 41,012 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.47, for a total transaction of $224,335.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 97,469 shares of company stock valued at $536,926 over the last 90 days. 4.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Quantum by 24.7% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 18,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 3,686 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Quantum by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 60,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after buying an additional 6,668 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Quantum by 1,329.6% in the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 17,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 15,929 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Quantum by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 175,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $909,000 after buying an additional 16,848 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Quantum by 16.4% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 142,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $738,000 after buying an additional 20,100 shares during the period. 72.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Quantum Company Profile

Quantum Corp. engages in the manufacture of computer storage device. It provides solutions for storing and protecting information in physical, virtual and cloud environments. The company was founded by Joel N. Harrison and James M. McCoy in 1980 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

