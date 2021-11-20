QUALCOMM Incorporated Forecasted to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of $2.13 Per Share (NASDAQ:QCOM)

QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of QUALCOMM in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, November 17th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Mcnealy now forecasts that the wireless technology company will post earnings per share of $2.13 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $2.00. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating and a $137.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for QUALCOMM’s Q3 2022 earnings at $1.98 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.47 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $9.22 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $3.05 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $2.22 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $2.15 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $2.76 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $10.17 EPS.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The wireless technology company reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.49. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 26.94% and a return on equity of 104.16%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.23 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $135.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $157.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $181.50.

QCOM stock opened at $185.00 on Friday. QUALCOMM has a one year low of $122.17 and a one year high of $188.72. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $141.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $140.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.68. The company has a market capitalization of $207.20 billion, a PE ratio of 23.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.31.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of QCOM. Financial Enhancement Group LLC bought a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. grew its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 117.3% in the third quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 213 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Clean Yield Group bought a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Bray Capital Advisors grew its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 128.0% in the third quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 228 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.66% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM declared that its board has approved a share buyback program on Tuesday, October 12th that authorizes the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the wireless technology company to purchase up to 7.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be issued a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 1st. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is presently 34.56%.

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

