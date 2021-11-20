QAD Inc. (NASDAQ:QADB) Shares Sold by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. lowered its position in shares of QAD Inc. (NASDAQ:QADB) by 1.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 70,201 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 773 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 0.34% of QAD worth $6,052,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Separately, Parcion Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in QAD during the second quarter worth approximately $204,000. 14.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ QADB opened at $87.54 on Friday. QAD Inc. has a 1 year low of $29.21 and a 1 year high of $87.65. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $87.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $76.33. The firm has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 324.22 and a beta of 1.46.

QAD (NASDAQ:QADB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The software maker reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. QAD had a net margin of 2.11% and a return on equity of 11.90%. The firm had revenue of $84.84 million for the quarter.

QAD Profile

QAD, Inc provides enterprise software solutions for global manufacturing companies primarily in the automotive, consumer products, food and beverage, technology, industrial products, and life sciences industries. Its applications provide critical functionality for managing manufacturing resources and operations within and beyond the enterprise, enabling global manufacturers to collaborate with their customers, suppliers and partners.

