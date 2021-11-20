Q4 2021 EPS Estimates for Rackspace Technology, Inc. Lifted by Analyst (NASDAQ:RXT)

Rackspace Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXT) – Equities researchers at Oppenheimer upped their Q4 2021 EPS estimates for Rackspace Technology in a report issued on Tuesday, November 16th. Oppenheimer analyst T. Horan now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.25 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.24. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Rackspace Technology’s FY2023 earnings at $1.09 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on RXT. Raymond James downgraded Rackspace Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Rackspace Technology from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Rackspace Technology from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Rackspace Technology from $23.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Rackspace Technology from $26.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.15.

Shares of NASDAQ RXT opened at $15.35 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $14.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.04. Rackspace Technology has a fifty-two week low of $13.07 and a fifty-two week high of $26.43. The company has a market cap of $3.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.37, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.90.

Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.01. Rackspace Technology had a positive return on equity of 13.74% and a negative net margin of 9.26%. The business had revenue of $763.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $756.03 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.19 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Rackspace Technology by 23.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 329,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,682,000 after acquiring an additional 61,838 shares in the last quarter. ValueAct Holdings L.P. bought a new stake in Rackspace Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at $5,688,000. Verition Fund Management LLC boosted its position in Rackspace Technology by 19.4% during the 3rd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 18,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after acquiring an additional 3,071 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Rackspace Technology by 30.7% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 63,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $908,000 after purchasing an additional 15,007 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in shares of Rackspace Technology by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 14,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 651 shares in the last quarter. 86.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rackspace Technology, Inc operates as a multi cloud technology services company worldwide. It operates through Multicloud Services and Apps & Cross Platform segments. The company's Multicloud Services segment provides public and private cloud managed services, which allow customers to determine, manage, and optimize the right infrastructure, platforms, and services; and professional services related to designing and building multi cloud solutions and cloud-native applications.

