Q4 2021 EPS Estimates for Oatly Group AB Lowered by Oppenheimer (NASDAQ:OTLY)

Oatly Group AB (NASDAQ:OTLY) – Oppenheimer reduced their Q4 2021 EPS estimates for Oatly Group in a research note issued on Tuesday, November 16th. Oppenheimer analyst R. Parikh now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.12) for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.10). Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Oatly Group’s FY2022 earnings at ($0.30) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.23) EPS.

Get Oatly Group alerts:

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on OTLY. Truist Securities dropped their price target on Oatly Group from $25.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Guggenheim raised their price target on Oatly Group from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Oatly Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, October 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist dropped their price target on Oatly Group from $25.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Oatly Group from $30.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Oatly Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of 21.73.

NASDAQ:OTLY opened at 10.05 on Friday. Oatly Group has a 1 year low of 9.05 and a 1 year high of 29.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of 14.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 5.79 and a quick ratio of 5.47.

Oatly Group (NASDAQ:OTLY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported -0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of -0.10 by 0.03. The business had revenue of 171.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of 185.98 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OTLY. TownSquare Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oatly Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,936,000. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Oatly Group by 168.1% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 319,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,826,000 after acquiring an additional 200,096 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in shares of Oatly Group by 39.1% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,424,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,535,000 after acquiring an additional 400,708 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Oatly Group by 224.6% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 324,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,909,000 after acquiring an additional 224,640 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al increased its holdings in shares of Oatly Group by 20.8% in the 3rd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 10,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after acquiring an additional 1,789 shares during the last quarter. 19.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Oatly Group

Oatly Group AB, an oatmilk company, provides a range of plant-based dairy products made from oats in Sweden. It offers Barista edition oatmilk, oatgurts, and frozen desserts and novelties; ready-to-go drinks, such as cold brew latte, mocha latte, matcha latte, and mini oatmilk in original and chocolate flavors; and cooking products, including cooking creams, crÃ¨me fraiche products, whipping creams, vanilla custards, and spreads in a variety of flavors.

Read More: Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)

Receive News & Ratings for Oatly Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oatly Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.