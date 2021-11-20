Q4 2021 EPS Estimates for Oak Street Health, Inc. Cut by Analyst (NYSE:OSH)

Oak Street Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSH) – Jefferies Financial Group reduced their Q4 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Oak Street Health in a note issued to investors on Monday, November 15th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Tanquilut now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.47) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.40). Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Oak Street Health’s FY2022 earnings at ($1.05) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.83) EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Oak Street Health in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $76.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Oak Street Health in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $71.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Oak Street Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Oak Street Health from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Oak Street Health from $60.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Oak Street Health has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.88.

Shares of Oak Street Health stock opened at $36.33 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.40, a current ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.88. Oak Street Health has a twelve month low of $34.97 and a twelve month high of $66.31. The stock has a market cap of $8.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.43 and a beta of 0.72. The company’s fifty day moving average is $44.00 and its 200 day moving average is $52.36.

Oak Street Health (NYSE:OSH) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by ($0.02). Oak Street Health had a negative return on equity of 133.13% and a negative net margin of 27.80%. The company had revenue of $388.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $357.53 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.15) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 78.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in Oak Street Health in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Oak Street Health during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of Oak Street Health during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Oak Street Health during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Oak Street Health during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $127,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.24% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Michael T. Pykosz sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.20, for a total value of $2,310,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 7,697,763 shares in the company, valued at approximately $355,636,650.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Robert Guenthner sold 1,476 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.48, for a total transaction of $61,224.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 743,769 shares of company stock worth $33,258,272 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 10.10% of the company’s stock.

Oak Street Health Company Profile

Oak Street Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers healthcare services to the patients in the United States. The company operates primary care centers for Medicare beneficiaries. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 79 centers in Illinois, Indiana, Michigan, Mississippi, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Tennessee, and Texas.

