Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for The RMR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:RMR) Lowered by Analyst

The RMR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:RMR) – Equities researchers at B. Riley reduced their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of The RMR Group in a research note issued on Wednesday, November 17th. B. Riley analyst B. Maher now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.47 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.48. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for The RMR Group’s Q1 2023 earnings at $0.53 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.47 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.49 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.48 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.04 EPS.

The RMR Group (NASDAQ:RMR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.33. The RMR Group had a return on equity of 4.97% and a net margin of 4.83%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.39 earnings per share.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on RMR. BTIG Research boosted their price target on The RMR Group from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on The RMR Group from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Zacks Investment Research cut The RMR Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on The RMR Group in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, The RMR Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.80.

Shares of RMR stock opened at $35.68 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.11 and a beta of 1.70. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.75. The RMR Group has a 1-year low of $30.50 and a 1-year high of $47.12.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in The RMR Group by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,246,601 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $86,809,000 after buying an additional 95,180 shares during the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in The RMR Group by 21.9% during the second quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 740,685 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,620,000 after purchasing an additional 132,880 shares during the last quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in The RMR Group by 1.8% during the second quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 660,984 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,540,000 after purchasing an additional 11,888 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of The RMR Group by 8.3% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 583,016 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,502,000 after acquiring an additional 44,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of The RMR Group by 1.5% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 398,564 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,400,000 after acquiring an additional 5,723 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.20% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 25th were given a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 22nd. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.26%. This is a positive change from The RMR Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The RMR Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 89.94%.

The RMR Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of management services to the managed equity real estate investment trusts and the managed operators. It operates through the RMR LLC and All Other Operations segments. The RMR LLC segment invests in real estate and manages real estate related businesses.

