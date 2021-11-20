Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for The Gap, Inc. Decreased by Analyst (NYSE:GPS)

The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS) – Equities researchers at B. Riley lowered their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for shares of GAP in a report issued on Wednesday, November 17th. B. Riley analyst S. Anderson now anticipates that the apparel retailer will post earnings per share of $0.49 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.55. B. Riley has a “Neutral” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of GAP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of GAP from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of GAP from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. TheStreet lowered shares of GAP from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of GAP from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.79.

Shares of GPS stock opened at $24.07 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market cap of $9.05 billion, a PE ratio of 12.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.67. GAP has a 12 month low of $19.10 and a 12 month high of $37.63.

GAP (NYSE:GPS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The apparel retailer reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $4.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.12 billion. GAP had a net margin of 4.53% and a return on equity of 24.45%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.17) earnings per share.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 4th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.99%. GAP’s payout ratio is 24.49%.

In other GAP news, CEO Sonia Syngal sold 6,945 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.71, for a total transaction of $171,610.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 41.39% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its stake in shares of GAP by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 54,900 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,847,000 after purchasing an additional 5,900 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in shares of GAP by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 120,708 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $4,062,000 after purchasing an additional 15,626 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of GAP in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of GAP by 376.7% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 735,942 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $24,761,000 after purchasing an additional 581,571 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of GAP by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 11,564 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $389,000 after purchasing an additional 818 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.90% of the company’s stock.

GAP Company Profile

Gap, Inc operates as a global apparel retail company, which offers clothing, apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children. The firm operates through the following segments: Gap Global, Old Navy Global, Banana Republic Global, Athleta, and Other. The Gap Global segment includes apparel and accessories for men and women under the Gap brand, along with the GapKids, BabyGap, GapMaternity, GapBody, and GapFit collections.

