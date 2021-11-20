Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for Abercrombie & Fitch Co. Boosted by B. Riley (NYSE:ANF)

Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF) – Stock analysts at B. Riley upped their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Abercrombie & Fitch in a report released on Wednesday, November 17th. B. Riley analyst S. Anderson now expects that the apparel retailer will post earnings of $0.64 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.56. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $54.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Abercrombie & Fitch’s Q4 2022 earnings at $1.54 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.88 EPS.

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 25th. The apparel retailer reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.93. Abercrombie & Fitch had a net margin of 7.66% and a return on equity of 32.06%. The business had revenue of $864.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $879.21 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.23 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on ANF. TheStreet raised shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Abercrombie & Fitch presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.60.

Shares of NYSE ANF opened at $45.19 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Abercrombie & Fitch has a 12 month low of $18.69 and a 12 month high of $48.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a PE ratio of 10.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.69. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.21.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Abercrombie & Fitch by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,055,533 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $327,588,000 after acquiring an additional 160,713 shares during the period. Paradice Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Abercrombie & Fitch by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Paradice Investment Management LLC now owns 2,825,047 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $106,307,000 after buying an additional 134,224 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Abercrombie & Fitch by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,377,971 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $110,409,000 after buying an additional 92,921 shares in the last quarter. Melvin Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Abercrombie & Fitch during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $50,841,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Abercrombie & Fitch by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,064,402 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $49,420,000 after buying an additional 56,514 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.75% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Kristin A. Scott sold 5,791 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $260,595.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Suzanne M. Coulter acquired 700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $35.93 per share, for a total transaction of $25,151.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Abercrombie & Fitch Co engages in the retail of apparel, personal care products and accessories. It offers apparel products, including knit tops, woven shirts, graphic t-shirts, fleece, sweaters, jeans, woven pants, shorts, outerwear, dresses, intimates and swimwear; and personal care products and accessories for men, women and kids under the Abercrombie & Fitch, abercrombie kids, Hollister and Gilly Hicks brands.

