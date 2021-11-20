Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for Luna Innovations Incorporated Reduced by B. Riley (NASDAQ:LUNA)

Luna Innovations Incorporated (NASDAQ:LUNA) – Investment analysts at B. Riley dropped their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for Luna Innovations in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, November 16th. B. Riley analyst D. Kang now forecasts that the scientific and technical instruments company will earn $0.01 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.05. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Luna Innovations’ Q2 2022 earnings at $0.04 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.08 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.14 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.27 EPS.

Luna Innovations (NASDAQ:LUNA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.02). Luna Innovations had a positive return on equity of 5.66% and a negative net margin of 0.26%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.12 earnings per share.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on LUNA. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Luna Innovations from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Northland Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Luna Innovations from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday.

NASDAQ LUNA opened at $9.45 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.51. Luna Innovations has a 1 year low of $7.66 and a 1 year high of $13.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $300.50 million, a P/E ratio of -945.00 and a beta of 1.03.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in Luna Innovations in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in shares of Luna Innovations by 40,162.5% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,221 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 3,213 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Luna Innovations during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Luna Innovations by 336.4% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,673 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 4,373 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Luna Innovations during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $101,000. 48.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Luna Innovations

Luna Innovations, Inc engages in the development and manufacture of fiber optic test and measurement, sensing and instrumentation products for the automotive, aerospace, energy and infrastructure industries. It operates through the following segments: Lightwave and Luna Labs. The Lightwave segment develops, manufactures and markets distributed fiber optic sensing products and fiber optic communications test and control products.

