Q1 2022 Earnings Estimate for Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. Issued By B. Riley (NASDAQ:MARA)

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA) – Stock analysts at B. Riley boosted their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for Marathon Digital in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, November 17th. B. Riley analyst L. Pipes now anticipates that the business services provider will earn $1.03 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.01. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $92.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Marathon Digital’s Q2 2022 earnings at $1.15 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.24 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.21 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $4.64 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.56 EPS.

MARA has been the subject of several other reports. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Marathon Digital in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Marathon Digital from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $64.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Marathon Digital presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.20.

MARA stock opened at $54.68 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $5.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -101.26 and a beta of 4.66. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.91. Marathon Digital has a 52 week low of $3.14 and a 52 week high of $83.45.

Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The business services provider reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.65). Marathon Digital had a positive return on equity of 14.02% and a negative net margin of 57.03%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Marathon Digital by 19.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,015,644 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $282,821,000 after acquiring an additional 1,460,879 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Marathon Digital by 322.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,687,937 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $209,801,000 after buying an additional 5,105,351 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Marathon Digital by 1,782.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,246,983 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $70,488,000 after buying an additional 2,127,625 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Marathon Digital by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,668,838 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $52,351,000 after buying an additional 100,800 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Marathon Digital by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,652,249 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $52,178,000 after buying an additional 42,753 shares during the period. 40.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Marathon Digital

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc is a digital asset technology company, which engages in mining cryptocurrencies, with a focus on the blockchain ecosystem and the generation of digital assets. The company was founded on February 23, 2010 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

