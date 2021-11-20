Q DAO Governance token v1.0 (QDAO) Hits Market Capitalization of $2.26 Million

Q DAO Governance token v1.0 (CURRENCY:QDAO) traded down 15.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on November 20th. In the last seven days, Q DAO Governance token v1.0 has traded 96.5% higher against the US dollar. Q DAO Governance token v1.0 has a market cap of $2.26 million and $6.00 worth of Q DAO Governance token v1.0 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Q DAO Governance token v1.0 coin can currently be bought for $8.58 or 0.00014398 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Q DAO Governance token v1.0 alerts:

EthereumX (ETX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001679 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00001836 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $41.77 or 0.00070088 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.42 or 0.00072849 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54.26 or 0.00091037 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4,372.15 or 0.07335498 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59,487.03 or 0.99806057 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Q DAO Governance token v1.0 Profile

Q DAO Governance token v1.0’s total supply is 999,082 coins and its circulating supply is 263,856 coins. The official website for Q DAO Governance token v1.0 is usdq.platinum.fund . Q DAO Governance token v1.0’s official Twitter account is @FundPlatinum . Q DAO Governance token v1.0’s official message board is medium.com/platinum-fund

Q DAO Governance token v1.0 Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Q DAO Governance token v1.0 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Q DAO Governance token v1.0 should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Q DAO Governance token v1.0 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Q DAO Governance token v1.0 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Q DAO Governance token v1.0 and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.