Pyxis Oncology Inc (NASDAQ:PYXS) Director Thomas Civik Buys 15,700 Shares

Pyxis Oncology Inc (NASDAQ:PYXS) Director Thomas Civik purchased 15,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $12.74 per share, with a total value of $200,018.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of Pyxis Oncology stock opened at $12.92 on Friday. Pyxis Oncology Inc has a 12 month low of $10.25 and a 12 month high of $19.00.

PYXS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Pyxis Oncology in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Lifesci Capital reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Pyxis Oncology in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Pyxis Oncology in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Bank of America began coverage on Pyxis Oncology in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Pyxis Oncology in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.00.

Pyxis Oncology Inc is a preclinical oncology company. It focused on developing an arsenal of next-generation therapeutics to target difficult-to-treat cancers. The company’s product pipeline includes antibody drug conjugate and monoclonal antibody. Pyxis Oncology Inc is based in CAMBRIDGE, Mass.

