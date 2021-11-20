PureCycle Technologies (NYSE:PCT) Cut to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PureCycle Technologies (NYSE:PCT) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “PureCycle Technologies LLC holds a global license to commercialize the only patented solvent-based purification recycling technology, developed by The Procter & Gamble Company, for restoring waste polypropylene into virgin-like resin. PureCycle Technologies LLC, formerly known as Roth CH Acquisition I Co., is based in ORLANDO, Fla. “

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on PCT. Craig Hallum dropped their price target on PureCycle Technologies from $48.00 to $26.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Cowen started coverage on PureCycle Technologies in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They set an outperform rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on PureCycle Technologies in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. They set a buy rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $30.83.

Shares of PureCycle Technologies stock opened at $12.55 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.13, a quick ratio of 5.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.20. PureCycle Technologies has a one year low of $8.77 and a one year high of $35.75.

PureCycle Technologies (NYSE:PCT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.05). As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that PureCycle Technologies will post -0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Michael E. Dee purchased 3,190 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $12.31 per share, with a total value of $39,268.90. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 1,025,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,627,327.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Fernando Musa purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.00 per share, with a total value of $100,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of PureCycle Technologies by 16.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 133,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,778,000 after buying an additional 19,306 shares during the period. Wealthsource Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of PureCycle Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,367,000. Sylebra Capital Ltd raised its stake in shares of PureCycle Technologies by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 17,787,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,213,000 after buying an additional 443,646 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its stake in shares of PureCycle Technologies by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 31,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,000 after buying an additional 1,399 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new position in shares of PureCycle Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,406,000. 39.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About PureCycle Technologies

PureCycle Technologies LLC produces recycled polypropylene. It uses a recycling process that separates color, odor, and contaminants from plastic waste feedstock into recycled polypropylene. Its recycling service converts waste plastic into virgin-like plastic. The company was founded in 2015 and is based in Orlando, Florida.

