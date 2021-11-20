Pure Cycle Co. (NASDAQ:PCYO) Shares Sold by Squarepoint Ops LLC

Squarepoint Ops LLC trimmed its holdings in Pure Cycle Co. (NASDAQ:PCYO) by 29.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,699 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 9,285 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Pure Cycle were worth $314,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Pure Cycle in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pure Cycle during the 2nd quarter worth about $142,000. HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of Pure Cycle during the 1st quarter worth about $144,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pure Cycle during the 1st quarter worth about $149,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pure Cycle during the 1st quarter worth about $161,000. 60.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Pure Cycle alerts:

Pure Cycle stock opened at $15.65 on Friday. Pure Cycle Co. has a 12-month low of $9.49 and a 12-month high of $16.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $374.33 million, a P/E ratio of 17.99 and a beta of 0.77. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $14.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.53.

Pure Cycle Corp. engages in the provision of wholesale water and wastewater services. It operates through the Water and Wastewater Utilities, and Land Development segments. The Water and Wastewater Utilities segment focuses on customers of governmental entities, commercial and industrial customers through designing, engineering, constructing, operating and maintaining water and wastewater systems it owns as well as systems owned by others.

Further Reading: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PCYO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pure Cycle Co. (NASDAQ:PCYO).

Receive News & Ratings for Pure Cycle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pure Cycle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.