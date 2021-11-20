Puma Vct 13 (PU13) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Saturday

Puma Vct 13 (LON:PU13) will announce its Interim earnings results after the market closes on Saturday, November 20th.

Shares of LON:PU13 traded down GBX 15 ($0.20) during trading on Friday, hitting GBX 95 ($1.24). Puma Vct 13 has a 12-month low of GBX 85 ($1.11) and a 12-month high of GBX 110 ($1.44). The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 105.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 93.64.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be issued a dividend of GBX 6.50 ($0.08) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 5.91%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd.

Puma Vct 13 Plc is a fund of Puma Investment Management Limited.

