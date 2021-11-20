Publicis Groupe S.A. (OTCMKTS:PUBGY) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Publicis Groupe S.A. (OTCMKTS:PUBGY) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the thirteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Publicis Groupe in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Publicis Groupe from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 16th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Publicis Groupe in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Publicis Groupe in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Publicis Groupe in a research note on Friday, October 15th.

PUBGY traded down $0.33 on Monday, reaching $16.92. 105,702 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 36,770. Publicis Groupe has a twelve month low of $11.14 and a twelve month high of $17.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $16.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.90.

Publicis Groupe SA engages in the advertising industry. Its services include customer relationship management, direct marketing, sales promotion, events management, public relations, and corporate, multicultural and financial communications. The company was founded by Marcel Bleustein-Blanchet in 1926 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

