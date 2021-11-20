Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) PT Raised to $112.00 at Morgan Stanley

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) had its price objective upped by Morgan Stanley from $110.00 to $112.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price indicates a potential upside of 5.13% from the company’s previous close.

PRU has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Prudential Financial from $112.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Barclays raised their price objective on Prudential Financial from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $102.67.

PRU opened at $106.53 on Thursday. Prudential Financial has a 12-month low of $74.58 and a 12-month high of $115.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $108.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $105.49. The company has a market capitalization of $40.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.82, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.65.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $3.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.68 by $1.10. Prudential Financial had a return on equity of 9.33% and a net margin of 11.82%. The business had revenue of $19.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.21 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Prudential Financial will post 14.12 EPS for the current year.

Prudential Financial announced that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, November 9th that allows the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to purchase up to 3.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, SVP Timothy L. Schmidt sold 6,579 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.91, for a total value of $690,202.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Timothy L. Schmidt sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.26, for a total value of $392,910.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 47,090 shares of company stock valued at $5,154,323. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of PRU. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Prudential Financial by 33.7% during the second quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 173,632 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,792,000 after buying an additional 43,736 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Prudential Financial by 1.4% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,196,046 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $382,259,000 after buying an additional 56,748 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Prudential Financial during the second quarter worth approximately $3,576,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Prudential Financial during the second quarter worth approximately $1,793,000. Finally, Mariner LLC lifted its position in Prudential Financial by 32.2% during the second quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 18,717 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,918,000 after buying an additional 4,560 shares in the last quarter. 56.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Prudential Financial, Inc engages in the provision of financial products and services including life insurance, annuities, mutual funds, and investment management to both individual and institutional customers. It operates through the following segments: PGIM, International Businesses, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, Closed Block, and Corporate and Others.

