Prudential Financial Inc. Trims Stock Position in American Outdoor Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:AOUT)

Prudential Financial Inc. cut its stake in American Outdoor Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:AOUT) by 83.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 62,392 shares of the company’s stock after selling 311,136 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. owned about 0.45% of American Outdoor Brands worth $2,192,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of American Outdoor Brands in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of American Outdoor Brands in the first quarter valued at about $46,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Outdoor Brands in the second quarter valued at about $83,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of American Outdoor Brands by 10.6% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after buying an additional 443 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Outdoor Brands in the second quarter valued at about $204,000. 67.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AOUT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of American Outdoor Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target on shares of American Outdoor Brands in a research note on Friday, September 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.20.

Shares of American Outdoor Brands stock opened at $24.57 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.84. American Outdoor Brands, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.52 and a 52-week high of $36.62. The firm has a market cap of $346.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.43 and a beta of 0.06.

American Outdoor Brands (NASDAQ:AOUT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 8th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.08. American Outdoor Brands had a net margin of 6.99% and a return on equity of 11.49%. The company had revenue of $60.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.59 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.35 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that American Outdoor Brands, Inc. will post 2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Gregory J. Jr. Gluchowski purchased 4,033 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $25.00 per share, with a total value of $100,825.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 40,777 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,019,425. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Hugh Andrew Fulmer purchased 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $24.81 per share, for a total transaction of $99,240.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 45,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,132,080.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

American Outdoor Brands Profile

American Outdoor Brands, Inc provides outdoor products and accessories for rugged outdoor enthusiasts in the United States and internationally. The company offers hunting, fishing, camping, shooting, and personal security and defense products. Its products include shooting supplies, rests, vaults, and other related accessories; premium sportsmen knives and tools for fishing and hunting; land management tools for hunting preparedness; harvesting products for post-hunt or post-fishing activities; electro-optical devices comprising hunting optics, firearm aiming devices, flashlights, and laser grips; reloading, gunsmithing, and firearm cleaning supplies; and survival, camping, and emergency preparedness products.

