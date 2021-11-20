Prudential Financial Inc. Sells 8,090 Shares of Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART)

Prudential Financial Inc. trimmed its position in Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART) by 19.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,518 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after selling 8,090 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Integra LifeSciences were worth $2,287,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Integra LifeSciences during the second quarter worth approximately $61,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in Integra LifeSciences during the first quarter worth approximately $61,000. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in Integra LifeSciences by 30.3% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,793 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. Group One Trading L.P. bought a new stake in Integra LifeSciences during the second quarter worth approximately $134,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Integra LifeSciences by 56.6% during the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,431 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $166,000 after acquiring an additional 879 shares during the last quarter. 87.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:IART opened at $68.85 on Friday. Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. has a 1 year low of $53.06 and a 1 year high of $77.40. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.83 billion, a PE ratio of 27.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 3.32 and a quick ratio of 2.33.

Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The life sciences company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $386.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $384.47 million. Integra LifeSciences had a return on equity of 17.33% and a net margin of 14.19%. Integra LifeSciences’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.80 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. will post 3.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on IART. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Integra LifeSciences from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Integra LifeSciences in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, BTIG Research lowered Integra LifeSciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.67.

In related news, COO Glenn Coleman sold 4,275 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.00, for a total value of $316,350.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Tru St Partnership, L.P. sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.81, for a total value of $13,962,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 282,725 shares of company stock valued at $19,669,586 in the last quarter. 4.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of medical instruments, devices, and equipment. It operates through the Codman Specialty Surgical, and Orthopedics and Tissue Technologies segments. The Codman Specialty Surgical segment refers to the company’s neurosurgery business, which sells a full line of products for neurosurgery and neuro critical care such as tissue ablation equipment, dural repair products, cerebral spinal fluid management devices, intracranial monitoring equipment, and cranial stabilization equipment; and precision tools and instruments business, which sells instrument patterns and surgical and lighting products to hospitals, surgery centers, and dental, podiatry, and veterinary offices.

