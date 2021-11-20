Prudential Financial Inc. Sells 2,568 Shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF)

Prudential Financial Inc. decreased its position in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) by 4.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 61,110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,568 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida worth $2,087,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. King Luther Capital Management Corp lifted its holdings in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 0.3% in the second quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 122,775 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,193,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 0.9% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 47,028 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,606,000 after buying an additional 428 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 6.5% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 7,861 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 482 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC increased its position in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 7.2% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 7,518 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $257,000 after buying an additional 507 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 56.3% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,463 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 527 shares in the last quarter. 85.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Raymond James upped their price target on Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, B. Riley cut Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th.

In other news, Chairman Dennis S. Hudson III sold 3,206 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.93, for a total value of $102,367.58. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 178,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,700,718.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Chairman Dennis S. Hudson III sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.32, for a total value of $298,560.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SBCF opened at $36.78 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida has a 12-month low of $24.67 and a 12-month high of $40.93. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $34.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.30.

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.09). Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida had a return on equity of 10.83% and a net margin of 33.56%. The business had revenue of $90.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $85.84 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.50 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.88%.

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida Company Profile

Seacoast Banking Corp. of Florida is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of integrated financial services. It provides banking and investment services to businesses and consumers, including personal and business deposit products, Internet and mobile banking, personal, commercial and mortgage loans, wealth management services, and treasury management solutions.

