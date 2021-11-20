Prudential Financial Inc. Sells 104,189 Shares of TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS)

Prudential Financial Inc. reduced its holdings in TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS) by 67.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,581 shares of the company’s stock after selling 104,189 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. owned 0.09% of TreeHouse Foods worth $2,252,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in THS. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in TreeHouse Foods in the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in TreeHouse Foods by 416.3% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 759 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 612 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in TreeHouse Foods in the 2nd quarter worth about $67,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of TreeHouse Foods during the 2nd quarter valued at about $90,000. Finally, AGF Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of TreeHouse Foods during the 2nd quarter valued at about $164,000.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on TreeHouse Foods from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of TreeHouse Foods in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered TreeHouse Foods from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.83.

Shares of THS stock opened at $37.44 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a PE ratio of 41.14, a P/E/G ratio of 5.37 and a beta of 0.50. TreeHouse Foods, Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.90 and a 1-year high of $55.50. The business has a 50-day moving average of $38.54 and a 200 day moving average of $42.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.41.

TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. TreeHouse Foods had a net margin of 1.18% and a return on equity of 6.52%. The company’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.71 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that TreeHouse Foods, Inc. will post 1.17 EPS for the current year.

About TreeHouse Foods

TreeHouse Foods, Inc is a manufacturer and distributor of private label packaged foods and beverages in North America. Its product portfolio includes snacking, beverages, and meal preparation products, available in shelf stable, refrigerated, frozen, and fresh formats. The firm operates through the following segments: Meal Preparation and Snacking & Beverages.

