Prudential Financial Inc. Purchases Shares of 48,061 The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG)

Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 48,061 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,234,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in The Carlyle Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $394,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in The Carlyle Group during the 2nd quarter worth $44,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in The Carlyle Group by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,552,869 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $72,177,000 after buying an additional 138,642 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank increased its position in The Carlyle Group by 114.0% during the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 31,012 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,441,000 after buying an additional 16,523 shares during the period. Finally, FORA Capital LLC increased its position in The Carlyle Group by 122.1% during the 2nd quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 10,785 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $501,000 after buying an additional 5,928 shares during the period. 89.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets upgraded The Carlyle Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $59.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Citigroup raised their price target on The Carlyle Group from $66.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer raised their price target on The Carlyle Group from $69.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. CIBC upgraded The Carlyle Group to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on The Carlyle Group from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, The Carlyle Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.12.

In other The Carlyle Group news, Director David M. Rubenstein sold 2,000,000 shares of The Carlyle Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total value of $116,000,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Carlyle Group Inc. sold 236,565 shares of The Carlyle Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.63, for a total value of $16,472,020.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,266,565 shares of company stock worth $134,172,421. 36.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of CG stock opened at $59.00 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $52.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.47. The Carlyle Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.74 and a 12 month high of $60.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.51 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.50. The Carlyle Group had a return on equity of 36.86% and a net margin of 38.39%. The firm had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Carlyle Group Inc. will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 9th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 8th. The Carlyle Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.72%.

About The Carlyle Group

The Carlyle Group, Inc engages in a multi-product global alternative asset management. It operates though the following segments: Corporate Private Equity, Real Assets, Global Credit, and Investment Solutions. The Corporate Private Equity segment focuses on buyout, and growth capital funds, which pursue a variety of corporate investments of different sizes and growth potentials.

