Prudential Financial Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSII)

Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSII) by 2.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 47,980 shares of the medical device company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,270 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Cardiovascular Systems were worth $2,046,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cardiovascular Systems by 1.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,660,352 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $113,464,000 after buying an additional 28,343 shares in the last quarter. RGM Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cardiovascular Systems by 20.4% in the second quarter. RGM Capital LLC now owns 1,953,177 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $83,303,000 after buying an additional 331,002 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Cardiovascular Systems by 5.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,515,554 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $64,638,000 after buying an additional 71,988 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cardiovascular Systems by 1.9% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 771,860 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $32,919,000 after buying an additional 14,581 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Cardiovascular Systems by 155.5% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 562,565 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $23,993,000 after buying an additional 342,370 shares in the last quarter. 93.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CSII stock opened at $22.94 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $930.24 million, a PE ratio of -44.98 and a beta of 0.88. Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $22.80 and a one year high of $48.28. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $32.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 5.34 and a current ratio of 6.11.

Cardiovascular Systems (NASDAQ:CSII) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The medical device company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $58.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.72 million. Cardiovascular Systems had a negative return on equity of 7.40% and a negative net margin of 7.77%. The company’s revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.05) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. will post -0.46 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on CSII shares. Guggenheim downgraded shares of Cardiovascular Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of Cardiovascular Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cardiovascular Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, November 12th. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on shares of Cardiovascular Systems from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Cardiovascular Systems from $48.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.33.

Cardiovascular Systems Company Profile

Cardiovascular Systems, Inc is a medical device company, which engages in the development and commercialization of solutions for treating vascular and coronary disease. It offers orbital atherectomy systems for both peripheral and coronary commercial applications. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in St.

