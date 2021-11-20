Prudential Financial Inc. Acquires 829 Shares of Standard Motor Products, Inc. (NYSE:SMP)

Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Standard Motor Products, Inc. (NYSE:SMP) by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 53,894 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 829 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Standard Motor Products were worth $2,336,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Standard Motor Products by 286.9% in the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 185,651 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $7,719,000 after acquiring an additional 137,671 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its stake in Standard Motor Products by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 16,300 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $596,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Standard Motor Products by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 9,730 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $422,000 after acquiring an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in Standard Motor Products in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $436,000. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP bought a new stake in Standard Motor Products in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $429,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Standard Motor Products alerts:

Shares of Standard Motor Products stock opened at $52.65 on Friday. Standard Motor Products, Inc. has a 12-month low of $39.09 and a 12-month high of $55.29. The stock has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.67 and a beta of 0.42. The business’s 50 day moving average is $47.18 and its 200-day moving average is $45.21.

Standard Motor Products (NYSE:SMP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The auto parts company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $370.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $342.64 million. Standard Motor Products had a return on equity of 18.26% and a net margin of 6.40%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.59 EPS. Analysts forecast that Standard Motor Products, Inc. will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. Standard Motor Products’s dividend payout ratio is 27.86%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SMP. Zacks Investment Research cut Standard Motor Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. TheStreet upgraded Standard Motor Products from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, October 8th.

In related news, CEO Eric Sills sold 1,996 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.76, for a total transaction of $93,332.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Peter J. Sills sold 5,472 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.08, for a total value of $290,453.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 40,641 shares of company stock worth $1,901,729. Insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Standard Motor Products Profile

Standard Motor Products, Inc engages in the manufacture, distribution, and market of replacement parts for motor vehicles in the automotive aftermarket industry. It operates through the following segments: Engine Management and Temperature Control. The Engine Management segment produces and remanufactures ignition and emission parts, ignition wires, battery cables, fuel system parts and sensors for vehicle systems.

See Also: Debt-To-Equity Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SMP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Standard Motor Products, Inc. (NYSE:SMP).

Receive News & Ratings for Standard Motor Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Standard Motor Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.