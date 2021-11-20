Prudential Bancorp, Inc. Forecasted to Earn Q2 2022 Earnings of $0.21 Per Share (NASDAQ:PBIP)

Prudential Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBIP) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler increased their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Prudential Bancorp in a report issued on Wednesday, November 17th. Piper Sandler analyst F. Schiraldi now forecasts that the savings and loans company will post earnings of $0.21 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.20. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Prudential Bancorp’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.21 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.22 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.87 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.22 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.21 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.23 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.24 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.90 EPS.

Get Prudential Bancorp alerts:

Prudential Bancorp (NASDAQ:PBIP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The savings and loans company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.05.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Prudential Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday.

Shares of NASDAQ PBIP opened at $14.67 on Thursday. Prudential Bancorp has a 12 month low of $11.15 and a 12 month high of $15.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $114.34 million, a PE ratio of 18.57 and a beta of 0.04. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.25.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. M3F Inc. raised its holdings in Prudential Bancorp by 20.7% in the 3rd quarter. M3F Inc. now owns 122,305 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,866,000 after purchasing an additional 20,974 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Prudential Bancorp by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 116,571 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,778,000 after buying an additional 3,001 shares during the period. Creative Planning purchased a new stake in shares of Prudential Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth about $153,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Prudential Bancorp by 166.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,576 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $390,000 after buying an additional 15,990 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Prudential Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth about $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.37% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 7th will be issued a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 6th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%. Prudential Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.44%.

About Prudential Bancorp

Prudential Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company for Prudential Savings Bank, which engages in the provision of financial services. It accepts deposits from public and generate loans and invests in securities. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Philadelphia, PA.

Featured Story: What are the risks of holding treasury bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for Prudential Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prudential Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.