Provoco Token (VOCO) Achieves Market Cap of $30,006.65

Provoco Token (CURRENCY:VOCO) traded up 0% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on November 20th. One Provoco Token coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Provoco Token has traded 57.1% lower against the dollar. Provoco Token has a total market cap of $30,006.65 and approximately $77.00 worth of Provoco Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Provoco Token alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00000952 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001732 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.50 or 0.00047578 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00002742 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $127.79 or 0.00221114 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $51.64 or 0.00089345 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.92 or 0.00006774 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Provoco Token Coin Profile

Provoco Token is a coin. Provoco Token’s total supply is 999,393,710,075 coins and its circulating supply is 999,375,710,075 coins. Provoco Token’s official Twitter account is @provocome . The official website for Provoco Token is provoco.me

According to CryptoCompare, “Provoco.me is a social challenge network empowered by the blockchain. Provoco operates on the idea that everyone loves a challenge—watching someone succeed or fail, challenging others, and even challenging oneself. Provoco provides a new design of the social network and implements solutions that can be used in other areas. PROVOCO is using ERC223-based (compatible with ERC20) VOCO tokens. The VOCO is a utility token used for exchange between users for activities operations in the social challenge network. The primary use of VOCO tokens is for challenges. The secondary use is as a reward for daily social activities, such as posting content, liking, voting, and other actions. “

Provoco Token Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Provoco Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Provoco Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Provoco Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Provoco Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Provoco Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.