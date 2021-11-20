Prospector Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:PRSR) Short Interest Down 44.3% in October

Prospector Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:PRSR) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 11,300 shares, a decline of 44.3% from the October 14th total of 20,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 59,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. HBK Investments L P lifted its stake in Prospector Capital by 7.6% in the third quarter. HBK Investments L P now owns 1,382,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,492,000 after acquiring an additional 97,251 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in Prospector Capital by 244.5% in the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,218,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,893,000 after purchasing an additional 864,847 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Prospector Capital by 135.7% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 1,198,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,702,000 after purchasing an additional 690,269 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Prospector Capital by 20.2% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 883,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,572,000 after purchasing an additional 148,444 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spring Creek Capital LLC raised its holdings in Prospector Capital by 3.3% in the second quarter. Spring Creek Capital LLC now owns 723,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,016,000 after purchasing an additional 23,330 shares in the last quarter. 55.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PRSR traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $9.76. 116,661 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 65,609. Prospector Capital has a 12-month low of $9.52 and a 12-month high of $12.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.72.

Prospector Capital Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in La Jolla, California.

